Jan. 30, 1934 - Sept. 5, 2022

MATTOON — John Harold Armstrong, 88, of Mattoon, IL, passed away in Mattoon, September 5, 2022. Born January 30, 1934, and raised in Champaign, IL, he was the son of John Harold and Pauline Burt Armstrong.

Mr. Armstrong graduated from Champaign High School and received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Juris Doctor Degrees from the University of Illinois. He also served in the U.S. Army; where he worked on early computers during his deployment in Japan.

Specializing in estates, drainage and mineral rights, Mr. Armstrong practiced law in Mattoon for 60 years, and retired from Armstrong and Grove in 2020.

A member of First Baptist Church in Mattoon and a member of numerous civic organizations, Mr. Armstrong and his beloved wife Carol shared many interests. He was an avid hiker, tackling trails across the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica. His love of golfing began in high school under his uncle's guidance and continued into his golden years. He enjoyed many golf courses with Carol during his travels as well. An avid fan, he followed the Chicago Cubs and Bears as well as the fighting Illini basketball and football teams. Among all these interests, he was always seen at home with a book in his hand - his most precious pastime.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Armstrong; children: John Armstrong III, Ann (Harvey) Jessup, and Jeff and Janet Noland; grandchildren: China and Rowan Armstrong, Harvey (Corinne) Jessup, Hannah (Justin) Marcell, and Henry and Corey Noland; great-granddaughter, Bella Silva; and sister, Dorothy (Harold) Baker. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Armstrong.

A celebration of life service will take place at First Baptist Church, Mattoon on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Family will greet friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday, until the time of the service. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938; or Mattoon Public Library, 1600 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

