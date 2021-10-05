TROWBRIDGE — John Joseph Meek, 88 of Trowbridge, IL passed away at 8:20 a.m. on October 1, 2021, at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga.

John was born on March 7,1933, in Trowbridge, IL. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga with a tribute to John immediately following the visitation. The family encourages you to dress in casual attire or motorcycle gear for the visitation.

A Mass of Christian burial and celebration of John's life will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption church in Neoga. Everyone is invited to join the motorcycle procession that will lead John to his final resting place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Trowbridge.

Memorials, in John's honor, can be made to the Central Illinois Motorcycle Club (CIMC).

Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL is assisting with arrangements.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.