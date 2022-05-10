Nov. 20, 1955 - April 9, 2022

APACHE JUNCTION, Arizona — John Joseph Seaman, 66, of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Lerna, IL, passed away on April 9, 2022.

John was born on November 20, 1955, to John R. and Dorothy (Brennemen) Seaman in Chicago, IL. John was the oldest of five children. He was proceeded in death by both parents; a sister, Dorrie Cano; and a brother, James Seaman.

John left behind four daughters: Gerrie Brummet of Charleston, IL, Brenda Reardon of Mattoon, IL, Melissa Atwood of Fountain Hills, AZ, and Sabrina Seaman of Champaign, IL. He had thirteen grandchildren: Courtney, Christina, Clarissa, Macgyver, Daniel, Danny, Robin, Nathan, Luke, Hannah, Arwen, Riley, and Nadia. He also had six great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Laine, Michael, Ellie Mae, Samuel, and Priscilla. John also leaves behind a special friend, Mary.

John enjoyed spending time outdoors. If the weather was nice chances are he was out in his garage. John was a collector of many things throughout the years, but his top two favorites were music and cars, more specifically Corvairs. He never met a car show he didn't like. His memorial was held at Angels Cremation & Burial in Mesa, AZ, on April 18.