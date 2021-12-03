MATTOON — John M. Hamilton, age 73 of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 7:41 a.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A visitation in his honor will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61920. Burial will be held at a later date at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL.

John was born July 29, 1948, in Mattoon, IL, to the late John Chester and Ruby Irene (Smith) Hamilton. He is survived by his significant other, Liz Steber of Mattoon, IL; one son, Michael Douglas Hamilton and significant other Julie of Tampa, FL; five stepchildren: Amanda Steber and husband Cristobal Perez of Valladolid, Spain, Garrick Steber and wife Kira of Greenland, Nichole Schneider and husband Eric of Anchorage, AK, Ryan Steber and fiancee Ashley of Centerton, AR, Mark Steber of Mattoon, IL; three sisters: Sue Nance of Charleston, IL, Nancy Clark and husband Ed of Portland, OR, Linda Gates and husband Charlie of Paris, IL; ten grandchildren: Brandon Jordan Hamilton, John Nicholas Hamilton and significant other Caitlynn Laughe, Emily Christine Hamilton, Mateo Perez, Gavin Steber, Nora Steber, Mikko Steber, Maya Steber, Prestin Schneider, Evan Schneider; four great-grandchildren: Keaton, Jake, Vaeda, and Knox. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Ruby.

John received his Bachelor of Business from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. He was a retired employee of Lafayette Township and a former employee of Ronchetti Distributing, and Hamilton Standard Station both in Mattoon, IL. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4325, Moose Lodge, Eagles Club, and the American Legion all of Mattoon, IL.

A sports enthusiast, John rooted for the Green Bay Packers and Fighting Illini. Throughout the years, he was active in softball, basketball, golf, and bowling.

Loved by many, John will be deeply missed by his adoring family and many friends.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Mattoon VFW Post 4325, 1220 S. 19th St., Mattoon, IL, 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.