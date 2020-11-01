CHARLESTON — John Owen, age 58 of Charleston, died October 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions to his family may be sent to Troy Owen in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
John was born in Mattoon, Illinois on March 2, 1962, a son of the late Wallace and Lenora (Kimball) Owen. John enjoyed fishing and was blessed with a mechanical skill. He worked as a cook at restaurants in Coles County and Effingham. His last employment was at County Market.
John is survived by his three children: Troy Owen and Kyle Owen of Mattoon and Brianna Owen of Charleston; two grandchildren; and brother, Wallace (Joi) Owen, Jr. of Neoga, Illinois. Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view John's complete obituary.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.