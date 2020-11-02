CHARLESTON — John Owen, age 58 of Charleston, died October 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions to his family may be sent to Troy Owen in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

John was born in Mattoon, Illinois on March 2, 1962, a son of the late Wallace and Lenora (Kimball) Owen. John enjoyed fishing and was blessed with a mechanical skill. He worked as a cook at restaurants in Coles County and Effingham. His last employment was at County Market.

John is survived by his three children: Troy Owen and Kyle Owen of Mattoon and Brianna Owen of Charleston; two grandchildren; and brother, Wallace (Joi) Owen, Jr. of Neoga, Illinois. Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view John's complete obituary.