July 8, 1938 - Oct. 17, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — John R. Henderson, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on October 17, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Smyser Christian Church, rural Gays. No visitation will be held. Burial will be in Smyser Cemetery, rural Gays. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Side Christian Church, Springfield, IL. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

John was born July 8, 1938, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Charles and Margaret Cole Henderson. He graduated from Sullivan High School in 1956, Lincoln Bible Institute in 1960, Washington University in St. Louis with an MSW degree in 1969, and Sangamon State University in Springfield, IL, with a Master's in Public Administration degree in 1978.

As an ordained Christian minister, John served as youth and adult minister in Illinois area churches, and as Director of Social Services for Children's Christian Homes. For several years he served as elder and adult bible fellowship teacher at West Side Christian Church in Springfield. He retired from the state of Illinois, Dept. of Children and Family Services after 35 years of service.

John married Joyce Johnson of Windsor, IL, in 1959, in a double wedding with his brother Dane and Joyce's sister Nancy.

He is survived by two daughters: Dee Henderson and Tammy Henderson, both of Springfield; son, Mike Henderson, of Braidwood, IL; and granddaughter, Breanna Henderson of Springfield. He is also survived by his brother, Dane (wife, Nancy) of Sullivan, IL; several nieces and nephews and their families. His mother and father preceded him in death.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.