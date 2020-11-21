SULLIVAN — John R. Ray, 87, of Sullivan, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Friday November 20, 2020 in the Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan with Pastor Bobby York officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. The family kindly requests that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing for the visitation and funeral. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan Church of God or to the Sullivan AMBUCS. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

John was born November 18, 1933 in Sullivan, the son of Johnnie B. And Hazel Marie McCulley Ray. He had worked for Community Industries, Yardman, Agri-Fab and the Max Steele Cabinet Shop all of Sullivan. He was a member of the Sullivan Church of God and Sullivan AMBUCS. John married Beatrice A. ‘Bea' King on June 7, 1953 in Sullivan and she preceded him in death on February 25, 2011.