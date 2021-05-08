TRILLA — John Richard Moan, 77, of rural Trilla, Illinois passed away in the comfort of his own home at 8:38 PM, Thursday May 6, 2021.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Neoga, Illinois with burial in the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Trowbridge. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Monday, May 10 at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church with a 7:00 PM Rosary. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice or Camp New Hope.