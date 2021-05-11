 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Richard Moran
0 entries

John Richard Moran

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Richard Moran

TRILLA — John Richard Moran, 77, of rural Trilla, Illinois passed away in the comfort of his own home at 8:38 PM, Thursday May 6, 2021.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Neoga, Illinois with burial in the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Trowbridge. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Monday, May 10 at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church with a 7:00 PM Rosary. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice or Camp New Hope.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www. swengel-odell.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News