John Richard Terwilliger

DANVILLE — John Richard Terwilliger, 64, passed away on May 13, 2022 at his home in Danville, IL.

John was the son of John E. and Edith R. Terwilliger of Charleston, IL.

A Celebration of Life was held on May 26, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Urbana, IL.

A full obituary may be read at Rortvedtfuneralservices.com.

