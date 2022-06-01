DANVILLE — John Richard Terwilliger, 64, passed away on May 13, 2022 at his home in Danville, IL.
John was the son of John E. and Edith R. Terwilliger of Charleston, IL.
A Celebration of Life was held on May 26, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Urbana, IL.
A full obituary may be read at Rortvedtfuneralservices.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.