LERNA - John Robert Ames, age 77, of Lerna passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Curt Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home. The family requests casual attire for the visitation and service.

John was born on March 8, 1943 in Mattoon the son of Harvey Newton and Lela (Runner) Ames. He married Linda Maree Ferguson on March 28, 1964. She preceded him in death in 2015.

Survivors include his children, Brenna (Alan) Batson and Jeff (Brandi) Ames; grandchildren, Kelsey (Nick) Childress, Myles Batson, Juliene (Todd) Snyder, Austin (Sophie) Ames and Landon Ames; great-grandchildren, Parker, Blake and Patrick; siblings, Harold (Mary Ellen) Ames, Sandra (Carroll) Adkins, Don (Dorothy) Ames, Nancy (Jim) Trig, Phyllis Stewart, Betty (Bob) Atteberry, Bill (Shawn) Ames and Gary (Julie) Ames; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Ames; father-in-law, Carl T. Ferguson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Ames and daughter, Tawnjai Ames.