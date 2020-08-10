LERNA - John Robert Ames, age 77, of Lerna passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Curt Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home. The family requests casual attire for the visitation and service.
John was born on March 8, 1943 in Mattoon the son of Harvey Newton and Lela (Runner) Ames. He married Linda Maree Ferguson on March 28, 1964. She preceded him in death in 2015.
Survivors include his children, Brenna (Alan) Batson and Jeff (Brandi) Ames; grandchildren, Kelsey (Nick) Childress, Myles Batson, Juliene (Todd) Snyder, Austin (Sophie) Ames and Landon Ames; great-grandchildren, Parker, Blake and Patrick; siblings, Harold (Mary Ellen) Ames, Sandra (Carroll) Adkins, Don (Dorothy) Ames, Nancy (Jim) Trig, Phyllis Stewart, Betty (Bob) Atteberry, Bill (Shawn) Ames and Gary (Julie) Ames; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Ames; father-in-law, Carl T. Ferguson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Ames and daughter, Tawnjai Ames.
John was a lifelong farmer in the Lerna area. He was a 4-H Supporter, Parent and Leader for the Kickapoo Ramblers from 1975 until 2020 and served on the 4-H Foundation. John volunteered for the Lincoln Fire Protection District for several years. He was a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau, Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Swing-Swayers Dance Club. John enjoyed antique tractors and attending 4-H auctions.
Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Coles County 4-H Foundation or the Coles County Farm Bureau for scholarships.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.