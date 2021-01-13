John 'Roger' Fryman

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Dona officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The family requests casual attire.

Roger was a kindhearted, generous man that spent a lot of his life on the "family farm" at Lake Paradise with his mother. He spent many hours there fishing in the summer. This brought him great joy. He was a Fryman through and through and as stubborn as the rest of the family. (His favorite word was no.) More recently, Roger enjoyed people watching; joining in activities at Heritage Woods, especially bingo and volleyball; and eating chickie. Those who truly knew Roger loved him and will really miss his wonderful smile. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Heritage Woods for their kindness towards Roger.