MATTOON — John "Roger" Fryman, age 80, of Mattoon passed away on January 12, 2021 at Heritage Woods in Charleston.
Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Dona officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The family requests casual attire.
Roger was born on September 17, 1940 in Mattoon the son of John C. and Violet (Scott) Fryman.
Survivors include his sister, Gloria (Babe) Filipiak and husband Ron of Mattoon, IL; sister-in-law, Janet Fryman of Mattoon, IL; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Millie Barnhill.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Roger was a kindhearted, generous man that spent a lot of his life on the "family farm" at Lake Paradise with his mother. He spent many hours there fishing in the summer. This brought him great joy. He was a Fryman through and through and as stubborn as the rest of the family. (His favorite word was no.) More recently, Roger enjoyed people watching; joining in activities at Heritage Woods, especially bingo and volleyball; and eating chickie. Those who truly knew Roger loved him and will really miss his wonderful smile. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Heritage Woods for their kindness towards Roger.
Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Camp New Hope. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.