MATTOON — John W. Burton, age 81 of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 8:20 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his residence in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 1601 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Reverend Todd Krost will officiate. The visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. A committal service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, 13 Old Town Creek Road, Murphysboro, IL, 62966. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938 is in charge of services.

John was born on October 3, 1940, in Benton, IL, to the late William Dwight and Elizabeth (Ward) Burton. He married Shirley M. Feltmeyer on August 3, 1974, in Mattoon, IL; she survives. He is also survived by one son, Steven W. Doerr and wife Lalonna of Pocahontas, IL; one daughter, Sara S. Painter and husband Scott of Newburgh, IN; two brothers: James R. Burton and wife Linda of Trenton, MI, Whitney "Jay" Burton and wife Lili of Hillsboro, OR; two sisters: Martha J. Patrick and husband John of Duncansville, PA, Barbara J. Tesnivich and husband Bob of Southgate MI; eight grandchildren: Joshua W., Jacob W., Julia W., Jennifer W., and Jessica W. Doerr, Megan L., Adam L., and Katherine L. Painter; eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a special uncle, Bill Smith: and a special aunt, Phyllis Smith.

John earned his Bachelor of Education and Master of Education from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. As an elementary school teacher at Bennett School for thirty-one years in Mattoon, IL, John was devoted to education and the process of developing his students. He had a passion to help every child reach their highest potential.

John was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mattoon, IL. A true follower of Jesus Christ, John served his church in many facets, including, Leader in Stephen Ministry, teaching Sunday School Class, assisting in the Benevolent Offering Program, and Director of Vacation Bible School. John also held memberships at The Coles County Retired Teachers Association, National Education Association, and The Gideons International.

In the 1960's, John saw a need for a girl's baseball team and organized the Girl's Ponytail League in Mattoon, IL. He found joy in sharing the love of the game while bringing the community together.

A remarkable man and servant, John was committed to his family, loyal to his friends, faithful to God, and available to anyone who needed him, his memory will live on.

Memorials in his honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church, or The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800.

