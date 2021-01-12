CHARLESTON — John Wayne Lang, 74, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at home, with his loving family at his side.
John was born December 22, 1946 in Charleston, son of Oliver and Marjorie Maxine (Drumm) Lang. He married Carole Ann Wade, November 18, 1964, she survives. Also surviving are their daughters: Shelly Agan and husband Chad and Sheri Hunter and husband Max, both of Charleston; grandchildren: John Grissom, Matthew Grissom, Wade Snyder, Nicholas Agan, and Rachel Hunter; and one great-grandchild: Gunnar Grissom. One brother: Larry Lang and one sister: Linda Lang, as well as his two pups: J.C. and Junior, also survive. He was preceded in death by four brothers: David, Richard, Jerry, and Ronnie; and two sisters: Joyce Clark and Marsha Lang.
John was an over the road truck driver for many years. He had attended the Northside Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, NASCAR, and spending time with his family.
No service is planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements: Caudill-King Funeral Home.
