SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — John William LeDuc passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at his home in Saratoga Springs, UT on November 14, 2020 after Mountain Point Medical Center discharged him to hospice care following a stroke.

He was born April 2, 1933 in Pana, IL to Marcel and Ruth Gladys Slifer LeDuc, who taught their children success is measured by the impact people have on the lives of others and by their efforts to leave the world a better place than they found it.

He worked for the betterment of the developmentally disabled and loved family vacations, bowling, fishing, following IL, AL and UT sports teams and keeping up with the latest developments in science and technology.

He volunteered for Special Olympics and the Red Cross, where he often donated blood.

Life highlights included chairing the math department of Eastern Illinois University, building a house, restoring a house boat he purchased then raised from the bottom of Lake Shelbyville, and watching the Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl and the Chicago Cubs win a World Series.