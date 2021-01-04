TUCSON, Arizona — It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Johnny D. Farrier on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Johnny resided in Tucson, AZ with his son, Shane and former wife/friend, Carla Corrington Farrier. He is also survived by two daughters: Lisa Weber and Colleen Hutchinson; and sister, Pamela Kirsch (David); his brother, Michael Farrier (Anita) along with several grandchildren; great grandchildren; aunts; uncles; nephews; and cousins. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; John D. and Betty J. Farrier.
Johnny grew up in Mattoon and spent many summers in Springfield helping his grandfather with harness racing. He was a 1970 graduate of MHS. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with family and friends and was a bow hunting enthusiast. Johnny had a kind heart, often thinking of others before himself. He will be missed by all.
A Celebration of his Life is planned for Spring or early Summer, 2021.
