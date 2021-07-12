MATTOON — Johnny "Rocky" Janes, age 73, of Mattoon passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services with Military Rites celebrating his life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Eident officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Rocky was born on July 15, 1947 in Mattoon the son of Marvin Janes and Mary (Walker) Bavuso. He married Linda Wiseman on April 3, 1971. She survives.

Other survivors include his son, Mark Anthony (Christina) Janes of Charleston, IL; grandchildren: Haley Mifflin (fiance, Frank Hejna) of Mattoon, IL, Cody Sexton of Charleston, IL and Brandon Sexton of Charleston, IL; great-grandchildren: Lilah Jane Hejna and Leo Sexton; siblings: Jerry (Kim) Janes, Jody (Karen) Janes and Judy Starwalt; step-mother, Roumaine Janes of Mattoon, IL; several nieces and nephews; and countless others whose lives he touched. Rocky was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Janes; mother, Mary Bavuso; and step-father, Alex Bavuso.

Rocky was a Vietnam Veteran, proudly serving in the United States Marines. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and N.R.A. Rocky was also a member of the First Christian Church of Mattoon.

He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed riding bicycles in the Bike Club. Rocky also enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, stamp and coin collecting and photography. He loved flowers and was a master gardener. Most of all, Rocky cherished spending time with his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Lincolnland Hospice.