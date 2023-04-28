Dec. 31, 1943 - April 26, 2023

WINDSOR — Jon Michael Phipps, 79, of Windsor, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, peacefully in his sleep at the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

Jon was born on December 31, 1943, in Mattoon, the son of Fredrick Olin "Mike" and Sybel (Ferguson) Phipps and grew up in Gays. He was a 1961 graduate of Windsor High School, and a 1965 graduate of Eastern Illinois University, where he majored in accounting. After finishing school, Jon served in the United States Army from 1965-1967, stationed in Vietnam and worked as the base mailman.

Upon returning home, Jon began working for the Internal Revenue Service where he worked for nearly 30 years before "retiring" in 1995. After retiring from the Internal Revenue Service, Jon established and operated Phipps Accounting and Tax Service and served as the Treasurer for the City of Windsor.

Jon leaves behind daughter, Nicki Phipps, and granddaughter, Samantha Tilford both of Windsor.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife of 35 years, Nancy Bullerman Phipps; sons: Jeffrey and Jamie; and brother, Pat.

