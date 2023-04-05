CHARLESTON — Joseph Alvin Jacobs, 89, of Charleston, IL, passed away at 7:50 PM on Monday, April 3, 2023, at his daughter's residence in Lawrenceville, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Cartwright Cemetery in rural Tuscola, IL.