Nov. 22, 1971 - April 21, 2023

MATTOON - Joseph "Joe" Charles Meaker, age 51, of Mattoon passed away April 21, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Schilling Funeral Home. An additional visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the funeral home. Funeral services honoring his life will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday with Pastor Todd Krost officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Eagles Club following the burial.

Joe was born on November 22, 1971 in Normal, IL, the son of Charles Raymond and Donna Jean (Craig) Meaker. He married Rachel Jeanne Birdsong on February 25, 1995. She survives.

Other survivors include his children: Whitney D. (Brad) Evans and Charles J. Meaker; grandson, Houston D. Evans; mother, Donna Meaker; sisters: Nancy (Lenny) Luchtefeld and Karen (Randy) Stauffenberg; brothers-in-law: Stacey (Paula) Birdsong and Brice (Trish) Birdsong; and several nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Joe served as Superintendent of Rogala Public Links for 45 years. He was the current Superintendent of the Sullivan Country Club where he served for the past four years.

Joe enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his grandson, Houston. Joe enjoyed visiting with friends and took pride in his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to The Joe Fund at Washington Savings Bank. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.