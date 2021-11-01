SULLIVAN — Joseph "Joe" Allen Whitaker, 83, of Sullivan passed away 8:15 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at Mason Point, Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Reed Funeral Home. Burial at Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday. View full obituary and online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Joe was born on April 16, 1938 in rural Allenville, Illinois, the son of Clifford Walter and Irma Naomi Hall Whitaker. Joe married Donna Marie Eversole on June 7, 1959 at Westervelt, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on February 2, 2019.

Joe is survived by his sons: David (Sharon) Whitaker of Narvon, Pennsylvania and Keith (Laura) Whitaker of Sullivan; grandchildren: Kirk (Sherelle) Whitaker and their children Amelia and Olivia Whitaker of Leesburg, Georgia, Parker Whitaker of Sullivan and a son-in-law Brent Buckalew and his children Cansas and Jack Buckalew of Monticello.

Memorials to the Sullivan Community Education Foundation, P.O. Box 462, Sullivan, Illinois.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the staff members at Courtyard Estates and Mason Point for their care and comfort in recent years. We know they all loved our Dad.