MATTOON — Joseph "Joe" Howard Swearingen, age 68 of Mattoon, IL passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his residence in Mattoon, IL.

A visitation in his honor will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Joe was born on February 22, 1953, to the late Oscar and Ella Swearingen. He is survived by two daughters: Emily Swearingen of Arcola, IL and Mandy Rivas and husband Luis of Atlanta, GA; brother, Gene O. Swearingen and wife Jeanie of Mattoon, IL; three nephews: Gregg Swearingen and wife Anita of Mattoon, IL, Jeff Swearingen and wife Amy of Mattoon, IL, Gary Swearingen and wife Jenny of Neoga, IL; six great-nieces: Anissa, Raegan, Reese, Rebecca, Kyra, and Ella. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Christine Noble, and sister, Judy Heath.

Joe retired from Lender's Bagels in Mattoon, IL. A skilled handyman, he was a genius at electrical repair, metal, and woodworking. Also, he enjoyed sandblasting and milling machine work.

Joe will be missed by many and fondly remembered.

