Joseph L. "Joe" Dooley
CASEY — Joseph L. "Joe" Dooley, 85, of Casey, IL, formerly of Neoga, IL, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Yale, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Thursday, January 31, 2023, from 10:00 AM until service time also at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Trowbridge, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the Donor's choice.
