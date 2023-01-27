 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph L. "Joe" Dooley

Joseph L. "Joe" Dooley

Joseph L. "Joe" Dooley

CASEY — Joseph L. "Joe" Dooley, 85, of Casey, IL, formerly of Neoga, IL, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Yale, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Thursday, January 31, 2023, from 10:00 AM until service time also at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Trowbridge, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the Donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.swengel-odell.com.

