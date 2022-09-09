On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Joy Gerth-Phillips passed away at the age of 93. She was the daughter of Leo and Louise Gerth of Dieterich. Joy was born at home in South Muddy Township in Jasper County, IL, in January 1929. She married Gib Phillips of Mattoon, IL, in 1952, who preceded her in death after 51 years of marriage. Joy was also preceded in death by her brothers: Bob and Lowell Gerth; and her sister, Betty Gerth-Bethards-Watt.

Joy worked for 35 years at the Mattoon G.E. Lamp Plant. Joy's greatest passion was spending time with her nieces and nephews, her many grandnieces and grandnephews, her many great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews as well as her very close friends in the Mattoon area. She was everyone's Favorite Aunt.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Brandon Bethards and family, Debbie Waddington and family, Janet Menke and family, Bonnie Steppe and family and Richard Gerth and family.

There will be a brief private graveside service for family and invited friends at the Scott Cemetery in rural Dieterich at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.

Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois.

