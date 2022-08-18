ARCOLA — Joyce Ann Good, 69, of Arcola, IL, passed away at 7:42 PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main, Arcola, IL. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at the funeral home.
To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
