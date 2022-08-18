 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joyce Ann Good

  • 0
Joyce Ann Good

ARCOLA — Joyce Ann Good, 69, of Arcola, IL, passed away at 7:42 PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main, Arcola, IL. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at the funeral home.

To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News