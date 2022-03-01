MATTOON — Joyce Jean Hensley, age 83, of Mattoon, IL, passed away peacefully at 12:34 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at her home, with family at her side.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Clonch officiating. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Joyce was born August 9, 1938, in Mattoon, IL, to the late Noal Leverle Strader and Opal Diamond (Van Dyke) Mendenhall. She married George Richard "Rick" Hensley on June 12, 1954, in Corinth, MS; he preceded her in death on March 15, 2013.

She is survived by their children: Joanne Houser of Troy, MO, Julie (Jim) Shupe of Toledo, Tammy (Randy) Cain of Charleston, and Catina (Michael) Ratliff of Mattoon; one brother, Samuel (Lulabell) Strader of Lerna; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters: Jeanne Drummond and Rosalie Harris; five brothers: Donald Strader, Freddie Strader, Charlie Strader, Jim Slaughter, and Ron Slaughter; and one grandson, Michael Gillespie Drummond.

In her younger years, Joyce worked at Brown Shoe Co. and Hensley's T.V. and Stereo. She was a faithful member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Some of her favorite activities included home gardening and canning, fishing, ceramics painting, quilting, playing Bingo, and traveling with family (and with her good friend, Linda) to many destinations both near and far. Most of all, Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and helping them whenever they were in need. She will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones.

Memorial gifts in her honor are suggested to Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.