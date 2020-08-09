MATTOON — Joyce K. McCollum, age 63, of Mattoon passed away at 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.
Memorial services will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Joyce was born on December 29, 1956 in Mattoon the daughter of Burt and Mary (Hines) Neff.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery Mitchell “Mitch” McCollum; grandchildren, Matthew McCollum, Benjamin McCollum and Kelsey McCollum; mother, Mary Neff; sisters, Susan O'Dell, Gail Neff and Kim (Jeffery) Sledge. Joyce was preceded in death by her father; brother, Terry Neff; and sister, Jonalee Haugh.
Joyce worked as a waitress most of her life and had a strong work ethic. She loved to cook and made the best salsa ever. She loved a good coke and tacos. Joyce enjoyed being by the water and mushroom hunting. She had a special place in her heart for animals. Joyce helped others by donating her hair to Wigs for Kids. Most of all, Joyce cherished spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Coles County Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page
