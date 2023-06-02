May 28, 1930 - May 31, 2023

MATTOON — Joyce L. Buser, 93 of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 9:52 AM on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, IL. Pastor Dan Haifley and Steven Gary will officiate. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Joyce was born on May 28, 1930, in Coles County, IL. She was the daughter of Ruel Raymond and Eva Dorthea (Whitley) Buser.

She is survived by nieces and nephews: Phyllis Anne Stanberry of Ashmore, IL, Anthony Lee Buser and his wife Debbie of Humboldt, IL, Gary Raymond Morris and his wife Jeri of Mattoon, IL, Lana Marie Kirkwood of Mattoon, IL, Lori Kathleen Counts of Mattoon, IL; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Owen Buser and his wife Mariam, and Madonna Morris and her husband Raymond; and two nephews: Thomas Stanberry, and Gary Kirkwood.

Joyce was a 1947 graduate of Mattoon High School.

She was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL. She was an active church member throughout her life, tithing and serving as a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Society with the General Baptist churches and she and her mother helped start the General Baptist Church on 9th Street in Mattoon, IL, many years ago.

She had worked at Elliot's Furniture Store, Chicken Queen, and Hoot's Haus, all in Mattoon. She quit working at the age of 50 to care for her mother for 16 years.

Joyce was known as "Joyce the Voice" singing in the family quartet, she also sang with her brother, Owen, at many Funerals.

Joyce loved going to gospel concerts with friends. She enjoyed taking walks, she loved flowers and butterflies, and she was a big Illini Basketball Fan.

Memorials may be made to the Maranatha Baptist Church.