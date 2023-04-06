May 24, 1924 - April 4, 2023

MATTOON — Joyce M. Cisna, age 98, of Mattoon, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Copper Creek Cottages.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Joyce was born on May 24, 1924, in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Gilbert and Grace (Durst) Albright. She married Chester Smith on November 26, 1947, and he died January 17, 1974. Joyce married Howard Cisna on February 14, 1982, and he passed away February 19, 2002.

Survivors include her sons: Terry Smith of Charleston, IL, and Kenneth (Kathleen) Smith of Franklin, TN. Grandchildren are: Kristina Rust of Brentwood, TN, Kelli Cole of Thompson's Station, TN, Amy Turner of Toney, AL, Cassie Newsom of Hazel Green, AL, Todd Smith of Guangzhou, China; and seven great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Lester Smith; infant son, David Smith; and stepsons: Randy and Terrance Cisna. Also, brothers: Ronald "George" Albright and Donald "Doc" Albright.

During Joyce's career, she was a secretary, bookkeeper, nurse, teacher, and social worker. Her last job was with Howard in their home-based business, Cisna Greenhouse. She had always enjoyed gardening as a hobby and they expanded to sell over 250 varieties of ornamental and vegetable plants: plus, their harvested produce and honey. She graduated from Lake Land College in Practical Nursing and earned a BS from Eastern Illinois University in Education to teach Business and Health.

Joyce was a member of Crossover Church and Broadway Christion Church. She fervently read the Bible, studied scripture, and was a lifelong learner in many different topics. Her volunteer activities included leadership of church programs, helping less fortunate people to become self-sufficient, assisting senior citizens, and filling many roles in support of public school functions. Fit-2-Serve, Salvation Army, THEOS, CASA, PADS, and Heartland Christian Village are some of the organizations she served. She was an avid traveler of North America, Europe, and she visited Southern Africa.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Fit-2-Serve or Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House.