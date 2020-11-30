CHARLESTON — Joyce M. Stratton (nee Lee) age 96 of Mattoon and formerly of Charleston, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Heartland Nursing and Rehabilitation in Casey, IL. A Graveside Service, honoring and remembering her life, will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mound Cemetery in Charleston with Richard Vail officiating. Joyce's family will also host a Celebration of Life Service at a later date when it is safer for all to attend. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Charleston Food Pantry or to a local food pantry of choice. Memorials and cards for Joyce's family may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Joyce was born April 25, 1924 in Tower Hill, IL, a daughter of the late Henry Ward Beecher Lee and Aletha Flo (Osborne) Lee. Joyce graduated from Tower Hill High School shortly after her 16th birthday. She later enrolled at Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, IL. While attending business college, Joyce worked at a pecan factory to pay her tuition. It was there she met the love of her life, Bill. She told her family she was "nuts" about him ever since. At age 18, Joyce took the train to Chicago and for nearly a year worked as a secretary. On April 15, 1944, she married William A. Stratton and they celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage prior to his death on March 18, 2014.