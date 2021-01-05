Joyce Martin Moore, 96, formerly of Mattoon, passed away December 28, 2020.
She is survived by her daughters: Debbie (Chris) Olsen of Bluffton, SC, Deanna (Chris) Andriano of Aurora, and Julie (Doug) Wolfe of Decatur; eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband J.C. and one granddaughter.
Memorials to: Mattoon First Presbyterian Church, Millikin University or Wiesemann Women's Center at St. Mary's Hospital (Decatur) Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Full obituary is available at: Moranandgoebel.com.
Private services will be held at a later date. Full obituary is available at Moranandgoebel.com.
