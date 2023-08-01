MATTOON — Juanita Ermagene (Storm) Harding, age 94, of Mattoon, passed from this earth to eternal life on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center surrounded by her family.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Ash Grove Cemetery near Windsor. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.