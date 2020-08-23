× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON - Juanita “June” Debow (Dial), age 92 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 2:36 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Copper Creek Cottages in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Don Davis will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home.

June was born on June 10, 1928, the youngest of twelve children born to John H.W. Dial and Belle (Garvin) Dial. She is survived by her five children: Chris Debow and wife Vicki of Leesburg, FL; Rae Colin and husband Brian of Homewood, IL; John Debow of Mattoon, IL; Ann Krout and husband Vince of Simi Valley, CA; and L.R. Debow of Mattoon, IL. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren; Jeff, Laura, Paul, Greg, Kim, Meghan and MecKenzie; and many nieces and nephews.

Graduating Thompsonville High School in 1945, she attended Southern Illinois University for one year, the first member of her family to attend college.