Judith Elaine 'Williams' Lyles
Judith Elaine 'Williams' Lyles

Judith Elaine "Williams" Lyles

CHAMPAIGN — Judith Elaine "Williams" Lyles, age 79 of Champaign, IL formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away at 10:40 PM. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her residence.

A funeral service in her honor will take place at noon, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend TJ Jackson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

For the full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.

