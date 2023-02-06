Oct. 8, 1943 - Feb. 5, 2023

MATTOON — Judith "Judy" Ann Brown, age 79, of Mattoon, IL formerly of Hernando, MS, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be held the same day from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Judy was born on October 8, 1943, in Mattoon, IL to the late Lawrence E. and Ida "Fern" (Graham) Williams. She married Johnnie R. Brown on December 21, 1990; he preceded her in death on August 11, 2007.

She is survived by two daughters: Teresa A. Coy and husband Robert of Maryville, TN, Angie R. Patrick and husband Marty of Boonville, MO; three step-children: Tony Brown and wife Nora of Booneville, MS, Vicki Cox and husband Terry of Carrollton, MS, Susan Marshall of Amory, MS; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren; two brothers: Roger Williams and wife Donna of Byhalia, MS, Robert Williams and significant other Cathy, of Neoga, IL; one sister, Marsha McCoy of Mattoon, IL; and her beloved canine companion, Cooper.

As a Beautician, Judy thoroughly enjoyed her career, where she developed many friendships along the way and truly loved her clientele. However, her passion for gardening was apparent to all who knew her. Tending to her vegetable and flower garden was therapeutic for Judy and the beauty and serenity she created was a picture perfect scenery for all to admire. In addition, she was a talented cook. Her dishes were always a favorite during the holidays and at gatherings.

Beautiful on the inside and out, kindhearted, and generous were just a few of her attributes. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, the warm memories of Judy will live on.

Memorials in her honor may be made to The Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.