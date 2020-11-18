CHARLESTON — Judith K. Campbell, 78, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at SBLHC. Judy was born December 26, 1941 at Casey, IL, daughter of Rio and Lorraine (Mumford) Thompson. She is survived by one son: Colin Campbell of Charleston and one brother: Randy Thompson of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents. Judy taught Spanish and English in several school districts in the area, including Beecher City, Effingham St. Anthony, Casey, Findlay, Arthur, Stephen Decatur, Oakland, Martinsville, Tower Hill, and Terre Haute.