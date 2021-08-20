SULLIVAN - Judith "Karen" Chapman Hale, 83, of Sullivan, formerly of Cerro Gordo, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021.
Karen was born on June 13, 1938 in Decatur, the daughter of Bert L. and Lorraine (Wilson) Chapman. She worked for A.G. Edwards and Sons (and Stifel Nicolas & Co) as a sales assistant until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Pennee Hale Lampres of Park Ridge, IL and a proud Grandmother of two grandsons, Matthew and Nathan; and family: Doreen Henricks, Todd Henricks, Robert Glennon, Mary Glennon, Lorraine Glennon, Edward Glennon, Clare Chapman, Larry Chapman, Jr., Greg Chapman, Valerie Chapman Newton and Camilla Chapman Carlson.
Karen was preceded in death by Felix H. Hale, and her parents and siblings: Ramona Henricks, Martha Glennon, Caroline Chapman and Larry Chapman.
To honor Karen's memory, please join us for a Celebration of Life Open House on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 117, 220 E. Wait, Cerro Gordo. The family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the Cerro Gordo Elementary School, c/o Nancy's Kids, PO Box 166, Cerro Gordo, IL 61818, T: 217.763.2551, ext. 1300, a program started by Nancy McDermith.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.