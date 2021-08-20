SULLIVAN - Judith "Karen" Chapman Hale, 83, of Sullivan, formerly of Cerro Gordo, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021.

Karen was born on June 13, 1938 in Decatur, the daughter of Bert L. and Lorraine (Wilson) Chapman. She worked for A.G. Edwards and Sons (and Stifel Nicolas & Co) as a sales assistant until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughter, Pennee Hale Lampres of Park Ridge, IL and a proud Grandmother of two grandsons, Matthew and Nathan; and family: Doreen Henricks, Todd Henricks, Robert Glennon, Mary Glennon, Lorraine Glennon, Edward Glennon, Clare Chapman, Larry Chapman, Jr., Greg Chapman, Valerie Chapman Newton and Camilla Chapman Carlson.

Karen was preceded in death by Felix H. Hale, and her parents and siblings: Ramona Henricks, Martha Glennon, Caroline Chapman and Larry Chapman.

To honor Karen's memory, please join us for a Celebration of Life Open House on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 117, 220 E. Wait, Cerro Gordo. The family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the Cerro Gordo Elementary School, c/o Nancy's Kids, PO Box 166, Cerro Gordo, IL 61818, T: 217.763.2551, ext. 1300, a program started by Nancy McDermith.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.