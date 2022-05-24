Sept. 26, 1952 - May 18, 2022

CHARLESTON — Judson "Jud" Mark Armstrong, 69, of Charleston, passed away on May 18, 2022, from complications following an accident.

A celebration of Jud's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boy Scout Troop 141 of Charleston, or the Listening Point Foundation in Ely, MN. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Jud was born on September 26, 1952, in St. Paul, MN, to Warren Arne Armstrong and Dagmar Alexandra "Sandra" (Granovsky) Armstrong. He married the love of his life, Kathleen "Kathy" Gae (Wood) Armstrong, on March 31, 1979, at Webster Groves Christian Church in St. Louis, MO. Their daughter, Karen Christine, was born in 1990 and their son, Jonathan Mark, was born in 1996.

Jud was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Sandra Armstrong; his younger sister, Melissa, who was stillborn; and his beloved wife, Kathy.

He is survived by his two children: Karen and Jonathan; and his three siblings: brother, Dean Armstrong (Debra) and nieces, Kerry Gamble and Jessica Armstrong of St. Paul, MN; brother, Reed Armstrong (Laura) of Austin, TX; and sister, Ann Armstrong of Atlanta, GA.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary.