Sept. 26, 1952 - May 18, 2022
CHARLESTON — Judson "Jud" Mark Armstrong, 69, of Charleston, passed away on May 18, 2022, from complications following an accident.
A celebration of Jud's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boy Scout Troop 141 of Charleston, or the Listening Point Foundation in Ely, MN. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.
Jud was born on September 26, 1952, in St. Paul, MN, to Warren Arne Armstrong and Dagmar Alexandra "Sandra" (Granovsky) Armstrong. He married the love of his life, Kathleen "Kathy" Gae (Wood) Armstrong, on March 31, 1979, at Webster Groves Christian Church in St. Louis, MO. Their daughter, Karen Christine, was born in 1990 and their son, Jonathan Mark, was born in 1996.
Jud was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Sandra Armstrong; his younger sister, Melissa, who was stillborn; and his beloved wife, Kathy.
He is survived by his two children: Karen and Jonathan; and his three siblings: brother, Dean Armstrong (Debra) and nieces, Kerry Gamble and Jessica Armstrong of St. Paul, MN; brother, Reed Armstrong (Laura) of Austin, TX; and sister, Ann Armstrong of Atlanta, GA.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.