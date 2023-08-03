July 2, 1937 - July 3, 2023
SANFORD, Florida — Judy Lee Brown Babcock was born in Effingham and grew up in Mattoon. Judy was the daughter of Harold Brown and Genevieve Spencer. She graduated from Mattoon High School in 1956, She married Ival Jack Toothman and moved to Miami, FL.
In 1963, Judy left Miami for Los Angeles to continue a successful career as a print model and commercial actress. She was an avid Jazz Music fan, movie buff and animal lover. Judy was also a shop owner and finished her professional career as a wedding gown designer.
Judy is survived by her sons: Jack Eugene Toothman, Kevin Michael Toothman; her daughter, Katherine Cory Babcock; her granddaughter, Olivia Lee Toothman; three great-grandchildren; and her brothers: Harold Eugene Brown and David Ross Brown.
