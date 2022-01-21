Judy Louise Baker

WINDSOR — Judy Louise (Morris) Baker, 76, of Windsor, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at SBLHC, Mattoon.

Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to JDRF.org (for Juvenile Diabetes)

A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday January 24, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL, with visitation just prior. Burial will be at Gaskill Cemetery, rural Windsor.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 3403 East 1100 North Road, Windsor, IL, 61957

For full Obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.