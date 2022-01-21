 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judy Louise Baker

  • 0

WINDSOR — Judy Louise (Morris) Baker, 76, of Windsor, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at SBLHC, Mattoon.

Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to JDRF.org (for Juvenile Diabetes)

A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday January 24, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL, with visitation just prior. Burial will be at Gaskill Cemetery, rural Windsor.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 3403 East 1100 North Road, Windsor, IL, 61957

For full Obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News