COVE, Oregon — Judy Mary (Stoiber) Culp, 69, of Cove, Oregon died Sept. 25, 2021 at home. The service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Mattoon Family Worship Center.
She was born July 2, 1952 in Aurora, Illinois; graduated from Lake Land College and worked as a nurse. She lived in Mattoon and has family here.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.