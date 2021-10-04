COVE, Oregon — Judy Mary (Stoiber) Culp, 69, of Cove, Oregon died Sept. 25, 2021 at home. The service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Mattoon Family Worship Center.

She was born July 2, 1952 in Aurora, Illinois; graduated from Lake Land College and worked as a nurse. She lived in Mattoon and has family here.