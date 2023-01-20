March 26, 1948 - Jan. 19, 2023

MATTOON — Judy S. Hall, age 74 of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 11:56 AM, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral Mass in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938. A committal will immediately follow at Neoga Cemetery in Neoga, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.

Judy was born on March 26, 1948, in Neoga, IL, to the late Bernard and Doris L. (Johnson) Peters. She married Henry J. Hall on February 21, 2004, in Mattoon, IL. He survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. She is also survived by two children: Chad P. Walk of New Lenox, IL, Kelly J. Dwyer of Denver, CO; one stepson, Ryan Hall of Chicago, IL; three sisters: Gloria J. Platz of Mattoon, IL, Jane A. Thomas and husband Eric of Mattoon, IL, Mary T. Sterling and husband Vaughn of Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren: T.J. Hubble, Hannah Walk, Sydney Walk. She was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, John Platz.

Judy was a dedicated member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. She also held a membership at the Eagles Club in Mattoon, IL.

After graduating cosmetology school, Judy launched her very successful career as a beautician. For more than fifty years she was co-owner of Hair Benders Salon and Day Spa in Mattoon, IL; a job she genuinely loved along with her clients.

She enjoyed yardwork, sunshine, and traveling. Beach destinations were among her favorites. She had a passion for life and living in the moment. She embraced time spent with family, especially her children and grandchildren. Judy will be deeply missed but her loved ones will hold tight to the fond memories of her.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Harmony Center for the support, dedication, and loving care they provided.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Harmony Center, 201 Lafayette Avenue East, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

