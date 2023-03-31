Oct. 21, 1948 - March 30, 2023

MATTOON — Julia Ann Arnett, age 74, of Mattoon, passed away at 1:48 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home, with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Julia was born on October 21, 1948, in Mattoon, the daughter of Paul S. and Edna (Bradford) Arnett.

Survivors include brothers: Sidney (Becky) Arnett of Austin, TX, and John (Theresa) Arnett of Mattoon, IL; nieces: Denise (Doug) Wilson of Mt. Vernon, IL, Angela (Mickey) Estlack of Georgetown, TX, and Lori (Rob) Miller of Round Rock, TX; nephews, John "Pat" Arnett of Brooklyn, NY, and James Arnett of Long Island City, NY; and several great-nieces and nephews. Julia was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Arnett.

Julia worked as secretary at Charleston High School where she retired after 32 years of dedicated service. Julia was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon. She loved reading and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Julia will be missed by all those who knew her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the First Baptist Church of Mattoon or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.