April 20, 1930 - Nov. 3, 2022

PUNTA GORDA, Florida — June Bruce Stark, 92, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on April 20, 1930, in Wayne County, IL, to Dorothy Wood Bruce and J. Herbert Bruce. She married Dale Stark of Charleston, IL, and Kalihiwai, Kauai, who died in 2007. She graduated Summa Cum Laude at the age of nineteen from Millikin University, Decatur, IL, and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, the scholastic honor society. She later received a Master's degree with distinction in English from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. She retired as an associate professor at the University of Hawaii, Kauai campus.

In Illinois she was employed by the Department of Education, Illinois Gifted Program as a director of a service center for Gifted and Talented Youth, first in Charleston and then at the University of Illinois in Urbana, IL. She authored numerous articles on giftedness and served as a consultant and instructor for teachers in a multi county Illinois area.

While on Kauai, she served on numerous boards including the Kauai Historical Society, the Salvation Army, the YWCA, the Governor's Commission on the Status of Woman and on the Vestry's of All Saints and Kilauea Episcopal churches. After moving to Punta Gorda, she attended the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

She is survived by three children: Nicki (Tom) Medeiros of Oregon, Ann (Dr. Gary) Berger of Placida, FL, and Mary Stark (Frank Dwyer) of Pasadena, CA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and a special friend, Joe Wortham of Punta Gorda. June was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dale Stark, in 2007.

A private service celebrating June's life will be held by the Stark family.

