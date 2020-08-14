× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON - June O'Hair Senteney, 80, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Villas of Hollybrook, Charleston.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Prayers will be led by her grandson, Alex McCullough. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter.

June was born June 25, 1940 at Charleston, daughter of Ralph and Cevera (Decker) McCord. She married Harvey Zollie O'Hair, July 10, 1959; he passed away April 16, 1989. She later married Ward LeRoy Senteney, August 31, 1991; he passed away June 19, 2009. She is survived by two daughters: Sara Jennings (Ronald Galbreath) of Charleston and Angela McCullough of Mattoon; four grandchildren: Joshua (Jerrica) Jennings of Mt. Zion, Valerie Jennings of San Antonio, TX, Stephen (Brittany) McCullough of Mattoon, and Alex McCullough of Mattoon. She was preceded in death by her parents.