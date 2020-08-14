CHARLESTON - June O'Hair Senteney, 80, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Villas of Hollybrook, Charleston.
The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Prayers will be led by her grandson, Alex McCullough. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter.
June was born June 25, 1940 at Charleston, daughter of Ralph and Cevera (Decker) McCord. She married Harvey Zollie O'Hair, July 10, 1959; he passed away April 16, 1989. She later married Ward LeRoy Senteney, August 31, 1991; he passed away June 19, 2009. She is survived by two daughters: Sara Jennings (Ronald Galbreath) of Charleston and Angela McCullough of Mattoon; four grandchildren: Joshua (Jerrica) Jennings of Mt. Zion, Valerie Jennings of San Antonio, TX, Stephen (Brittany) McCullough of Mattoon, and Alex McCullough of Mattoon. She was preceded in death by her parents.
June worked at Eisnerewel for many years, and worked alongside her husband Harvey at their store, Mister Music, at the Cross County Mall for twenty-four years. She enjoyed organizing her class reunions for the CHS Class of 1958 and gathering with her classmate lunch bunch. June was devoted to her family, keeping her grandchildren whenever she could and looking after numerous family members in their later years. She was a member of the League of Women's Voters, and loved going out to eat with her family.
June was a loved resident of the Charleston Villas of Hollybrook Memory Care Unit.
