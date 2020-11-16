Karen Ann Deremiah

Karen was born January 5, 1940 at Peoria, IL, daughter of George and Beatrice (Rhoden) Epperson. She married Mark Steven Deremiah, July of 1976 at Mattoon; he survives. She is also survived by their children: Mick Winnett, Frank (Teresa) Winnett, Joe Kent (Cristi) Winnett, Ray (Mary) Winnett, Fred (Heather) Deremiah, Todd (Katina) Deremiah, Geoff (Renee) Deremiah, Brandon (Tami) Deremiah, Holly (Kellie) Deremiah, Tonya Deremiah, Cristy (Charlie) McKellar, and McKenzie Deremiah. One brother: Tom (Shelly) Epperson; twenty-two grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: George Epperson, Jr. and Ray Epperson, Sr.; and one sister: Georgia Wright.