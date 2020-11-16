CHARLESTON — Karen Ann Deremiah, 80, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Karen was born January 5, 1940 at Peoria, IL, daughter of George and Beatrice (Rhoden) Epperson. She married Mark Steven Deremiah, July of 1976 at Mattoon; he survives. She is also survived by their children: Mick Winnett, Frank (Teresa) Winnett, Joe Kent (Cristi) Winnett, Ray (Mary) Winnett, Fred (Heather) Deremiah, Todd (Katina) Deremiah, Geoff (Renee) Deremiah, Brandon (Tami) Deremiah, Holly (Kellie) Deremiah, Tonya Deremiah, Cristy (Charlie) McKellar, and McKenzie Deremiah. One brother: Tom (Shelly) Epperson; twenty-two grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: George Epperson, Jr. and Ray Epperson, Sr.; and one sister: Georgia Wright.
Karen was a member of Enon Baptist Church.
A private family service is planned when restrictions are lifted. Arrangements: Caudill-King.
