TRIPTON, Indiana — Karen "Kaye" June Strader, of Tipton, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Kaye was born in Ashmore, IL, on March 12, 1941, to Joseph E. and June R. (Walden) Kerans. She was a 1959, graduate of Charleston High School in Charleston, IL. Kaye married the love of her life, Charles Strader, on July 2, 1966. They shared 30 years together, raised three wonderful children, built their dream house, and made countless memories to last a lifetime. He preceded her in death on April 27, 1996. She worked many years at the General Electric Mattoon Lamp Plant and retired in 1996.

Kaye was an avid quilter and passed that love on to her daughter and granddaughters. She also enjoyed fishing, reading, sewing, playing the slot machines, and spending time with family and friends. She often said she was born feet-first, hit the ground running, and never stopped! She was a giver, making sure family and friends were taken care of. She dropped everything to drive friends to medical appointments, bought groceries and Christmas presents for those in need, made wedding dresses for those who couldn't afford to buy them, volunteered in nursing homes, donated to children in need of surgeries and to those who serve the homeless. She handed out twenty-dollar bills to her grandchildren like they were candy! She lovingly nursed each of her parents and her husband in their last days.

Kaye was a fun person with a great sense of humor. She threw the best Halloween parties and loved making elaborate costumes. She loved to play pranks and liked to come up with new tricks to play on her friends. She loved to laugh, and she could take a joke as well as play one! She was creative and resourceful. Kaye was an independent woman before it was in style, making her choices and owning her decisions. She had strong opinions and was out-spoken about them. She was a good friend, fiercely loyal. In 2002, Kaye married Mike Trinkle. They were residents of Lime Tree Park in Bonita Springs, FL, where they had good friends and were active in the community. They were married for 17 years when Mike passed away on October 8, 2019.

Those left to carry on Kaye's legacy of love are her children: John (Katie Lavery) Strader, Criselda (Mike) Harlow, Sandee (Eric McMillen) Strader-McMillen; grandchildren: John (Ashley) Harlow, Lukas (Kayla) Harlow, Lauren (Nicholas Cameron) McMillen, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Burden, Emily (Daniel) Preston, and Charles Elliott McMillen; great-grandchildren: James, Ethan, Caroline, Maxwell, Norah, Rachel, Hannah, Jonah, and Grady; sister, Sandee Sumner; sister-in-law, Jackie Kerans; step-daughters: Angie (Wyatt) Robinson, Lori (Michael) Vancil, Amy (Shannon) Archer; many nieces and nephews; and her loyal care-giver of many years, Dawn DeWitt.

Kaye was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, and her two brothers: Joseph A. Kerans and Ralph Kerans.

To celebrate Kaye's life, a visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Central time, at Caudill-King Funeral Home, located at 1117 Jackson Ave. in Charleston, IL. Burial will take place at Bethel Cemetery immediately following.

