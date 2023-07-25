March 18, 1944 - July 22, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Karen Lynne Schwerman, 79, of Shelbyville, IL, went to be with her Lord at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the Lutheran Care Center, Altamont, IL.

A private service will be held at a later date with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.

Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to the Lutheran Care Center and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL.

Karen was born on March 18, 1944, in Windsor, IL, the daughter of Delmar and Dorothy Juhnke Shafer. After her graduation from Nursing School in 1964, Karen worked as a Registered Nurse for Shelby Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2010. She started her career as a floor nurse, later worked in the ICU//CCU and ended her career assisting families through discharge planning and utilization review for the hospital.

Karen loved music and was a talented singer and pianist and played the piano for the worship service, children's Sunday school and special programs at Shelby Christian Church for many years. After her retirement from nursing, Karen enjoyed serving as the pianist for the Moulton Jr. High Choir.

Karen married David Schwerman on March 19, 1965,; in Windsor, IL. She is survived by her husband, David of Shelbyville, IL; son, James (Valerie) Schwerman of Shelbyville, IL and daughter, Krista (Keith) Ewerks of Philo, IL; grandchildren: Zechariah Schwerman, Megan Schwerman, Kalynne (Ethan) Fitzwilliam, Kourtney Ewerks, Karson Ewerks; great-grandson, Emmett Fitzwilliam. Also surviving is her brother, Gary (Susan) Shafer of Maple Grove, MN; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Dorothy Shafer.

The family would like to thank both Janet Nichols and the staff of the Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, IL, for the love and care that she was given during her battle with Alzheimer's disease.

