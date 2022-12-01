Dec. 28, 1963 - Nov. 30, 2022

CHARLESTON — Karla Jo Sanders, age 58, of Charleston, passed away at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Karla was born on December 28, 1963, in Champaign, IL, the daughter of Karl and Emma Jean (Bridges) Sanders.

Survivors include her aunt, Ann (George) Terry; uncle, James (Barbara) Bridges; and numerous cousins. Karla was preceded in death by her parents.

After several years of dedicated service, Karla retired as the Executive Director, Academic Success Center of Eastern Illinois University. Throughout her career, she enjoyed assisting and guiding students in their pursuit for a higher education. Karla was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon. She enjoyed traveling, reading, quilting and gardening. Karla will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

